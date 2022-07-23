Keybank National Association OH Acquires 43 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

FDS opened at $408.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.26 and its 200 day moving average is $404.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

