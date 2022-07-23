Keybank National Association OH Acquires 529 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PVH were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PVH by 880.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $458,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PVH by 6.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PVH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVH. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

NYSE:PVH opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.08. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

