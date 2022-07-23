Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Leslie’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

