Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 1,800 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,917,221 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

