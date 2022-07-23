Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 1,962 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.72 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.23.

