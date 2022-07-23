Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO stock opened at $496.57 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

