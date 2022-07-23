Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.4 %

HBI stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

