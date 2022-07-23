Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

