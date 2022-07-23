Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after purchasing an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 2.5 %

Yum China stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

