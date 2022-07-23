Keybank National Association OH Has $204,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

