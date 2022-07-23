Keybank National Association OH Has $250,000 Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

