Keybank National Association OH Invests $234,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

NYSE TECK opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

