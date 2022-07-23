Keybank National Association OH Invests $254,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,898 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

