Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($60.61) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.44) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

