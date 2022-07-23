Keybank National Association OH Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

