Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,772 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

LW stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

