Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,595 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

