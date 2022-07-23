Keybank National Association OH Sells 6,294 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

