KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

