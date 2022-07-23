KeyCorp Weighs in on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

