Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.69.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.05.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9058412 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

