Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

