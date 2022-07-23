KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $861,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

