Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Price Target Cut to €14.90

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.80 ($17.98) to €14.90 ($15.05) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

