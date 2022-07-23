Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $65.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

NYSE:KNX opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

