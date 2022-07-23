Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.33) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.31) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.59.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

