Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($31.31) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.30) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

