Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.40 ($37.78) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Koninklijke Vopak Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VOPKY opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. Koninklijke Vopak has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Vopak
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
