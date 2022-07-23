Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Lowered to $34.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.