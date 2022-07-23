Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.