KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.12. KT shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 470,427 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
KT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
KT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
