Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE:LVS opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

