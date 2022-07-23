Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $168.27 Average PT from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Lear Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEA opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Lear has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

