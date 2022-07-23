Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.99 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.99.
Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Company Profile
SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).
