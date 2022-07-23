Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

