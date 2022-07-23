Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Shares Down 0.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.02. 2,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

