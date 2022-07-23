Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lipocine by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.