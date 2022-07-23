Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.52.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

