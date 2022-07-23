LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.09 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.