Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $365.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $456.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.68.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.50 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.87. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $9,796,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

