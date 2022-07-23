Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$12.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.07.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

