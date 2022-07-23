LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.89. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.
LVMUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($686.87) to €700.00 ($707.07) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($823.23) to €830.00 ($838.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($797.98) to €815.00 ($823.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($834.34) to €723.00 ($730.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.00.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.
