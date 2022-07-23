Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.19. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 32,124 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macatawa Bank

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 3,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 7,855 shares of company stock valued at $70,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 252,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

