MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,143 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

