Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,484,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 167,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

