MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$23.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 328,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

