Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $12.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

