ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stake Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

