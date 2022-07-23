Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.33.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.73.

Insider Activity at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0297959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. In other Marathon Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. Also, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,179.30.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.