MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $286.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $286.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.84 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $498.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average of $310.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

